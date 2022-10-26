AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: ‘Titanic,’ Mariah Carey, Christina Aguilera and Elton John

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD

It’s been 25 years since ﻿Titanic﻿ sailed into theaters, and to celebrate, its soundtrack is being reissued as a limited edition vinyl pressing. The Music Universe reports the LP sets will come with an eight-page booklet and print replica of the newspaper that announced the Titanic’s sinking. These vinyl records are super limited edition, so don’t wait to get your hands on a copy.

Mariah Carey twinned with daughter Monroe while out and about in New York City. Mariah shared the photo to Twitter, showing them wearing matching curly hairstyles and black, shimmery outfits as they stand outside a souped-up ride.

It’s been 20 years since Christina Aguilera released Stripped, and she threw it back to 2002 by recreating the now-iconic look she debuted during that music era. Fans freaked over the TikTok video, which sees Xtina rocking that signature bleach-blond and black hair and dramatic makeup.

Speaking of Stripped, Christina also released an all-new merchandise drop celebrating the standout album. Fans can now get their hands on a matching sweat set, graphics paying homage to the 2002 album and more. The new collection is available to buy on the official Christina store.

Elton John sweetly shouted out the marching bands from University of Iowa and Ohio State University for performing his music together when their respective football teams went head to head. Sir Elton retweeted the video of their joint performance and lauded, “Thank you, @tbdbitl and @hawkeyeband! What an incredible dedication with so much creativity!”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

adele-tips-her-hat-to-taylor-swift:-“i-think-taylor’s-one-of-the-greatest-songwriters-of-our-generation”
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Adele tips her hat to Taylor Swift: “I think Taylor’s one of the greatest songwriters of our generation”

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images Adele is hopping on the Midnights madness train and revealed she thinks Taylor Swift's a "Mastermind" at songwriting. The powerhouse singer, ahead of the release of the long-awaited music video for "I Drink Wine," spoke with fans during a Happy Hour With Adele event. During the fan event, she was asked point-blank what she thinks about Taylor's new Midnights album. Her response was shared on Twitter by user @ShivamT5088452. Although Adele has yet to […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%