Music notes: Train, OneRepublic, Tiffany, Ed Sheeran and Michael Bublé

The Recording Industry Association has come out with its monthly list of new Diamond-, Platinum- and Gold-certified hits. Here’s a few artists whose songs earned a new RIAA title.

Train earned a slew of awards: Their 2009 smash “Hey, Soul Sister” is certified Diamond after going 11-times Platinum. Their 2012 hit “Drive By” is now five-times Platinum, while their 2009 song “Marry Me” is quadruple Platinum. “Drops of Jupiter” is now seven-times Platinum, while “When I Look to the Sky” and “Mermaid” are now certified Gold.

Tiffany‘s 1987 smash “I Think We’re Alone Now” earned Platinum status after selling 1 million copies.

OneRepublic‘s “I Ain’t Worried” has been minted Platinum, as has their “Lose Somebody” collaboration with Kygo.

Now that you’re caught up with the new RIAA certifications, here’s some other music news:

﻿Ed Sheeran﻿’s attorney is once again trying to stop a copyright lawsuit against him from heading to trial.﻿ Billboard﻿ reports the attorney asked Judge﻿ Louis Stanton﻿ to reconsider his prior ruling not to dismiss the case, which moves it to a jury trial. Sheeran has been accused of plagiarizing Marvin Gaye﻿’s “Let’s Get It On” on his “Thinking Out Loud,” but Sheeran’s lawyer argues the songs share common elements — a chord progression and harmonic rhythm — that have “been used in music for centuries.” Stanton has not responded to the request.

Michael Bublé made nice with his Toronto fans by donning a Toronto Maple Leafs jersey after besmirching the hockey team. A fan caught the moment the proud Canucks fan put on the blue jersey. He gagged and joked it was “just a gag reflex. It’s nothing personal.” He also joked, “If you’re the last Canadian team to play for us, I’ll cheer for you.” Michael got in trouble for telling the Leafs to “suck it” when performing in Toronto the night prior.