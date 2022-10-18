AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Breland on ﻿’Kimmel,’ ﻿Pilgrimage Festival returns next year & more

todayOctober 18, 2022

Presale tickets for Old Dominion‘s 2023 No Bad Vibes Tour are available on Friday at 10 a.m. Fans can sign up here to get access. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 28. 

Breland will perform his debut single to country radio, “For What It’s Worth,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live! the night before the CMA Awards on November 8 at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC. 

Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will return to Franklin, Tennessee, in 2023 on September 23 and 24. 

Thomas Rhett, Zac Brown Band and Lady A will headline the 2023 Country to Country festival, taking place in London, Dublin and Glasgow March 10-12. Visit the website for the full lineup. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

