Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Carly Pearce video premiere, Scotty McCreery honored by St. Jude & more

todayOctober 10, 2022

The video for Carly Pearce‘s latest single, “What He Didn’t Do,” is premiering Tuesday on CMT. Watch the preview here

Scotty McCreery received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award at the Country Cares Seminar for his years of support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. 

Presale tickets for Brett Eldredge‘s Glow Live Tour are available to members of his fan club beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time. 

Callista Clark will perform her new song, “Brave Girl,” on NBC’s Today show Thursday during the 10 a.m. hour.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Previous post

Kane Brown appears in ﻿'Call of Duty﻿'s "Squad Up" ad
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Kane Brown appears in ﻿’Call of Duty﻿’s “Squad Up” ad

ABC/Randy Holmes Country music fans likely noticed a familiar face in the new commercial for Call of Duty.  Kane Brown is one of the many celebrities taking part in the "Squad Up" ad campaign for the new Call of Duty Modern Warfare II, starring alongside Nicki Minaj, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson, rapper Lil Baby and more.   Kane appears in a dark bar, surrounded by people raising a glass and echoing him as he sings during the mass sing-along, with […]

todayOctober 10, 2022

