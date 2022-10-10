Nashville notes: Carly Pearce video premiere, Scotty McCreery honored by St. Jude & more

The video for Carly Pearce‘s latest single, “What He Didn’t Do,” is premiering Tuesday on CMT. Watch the preview here.

Scotty McCreery received the Randy Owen Angels Among Us Award at the Country Cares Seminar for his years of support for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Presale tickets for Brett Eldredge‘s Glow Live Tour are available to members of his fan club beginning Tuesday at 10 a.m. local time.

Callista Clark will perform her new song, “Brave Girl,” on NBC’s Today show Thursday during the 10 a.m. hour.