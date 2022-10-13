AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Hardy adds shows, Brothers Osborne’s Fender feature + more

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Due to fan demand, Hardy is adding three more shows to his the mockingbird & THE CROW Tour. The new dates are in Grand Rapids, Atlanta and Minneapolis, and tickets will be available starting Friday. Visit the singer’s website for details.

Brothers Osborne chat about vintage guitars and play some of their songs in a lengthy video conversation with Fender; it’s available to watch now.

The Grand Ole Opry will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Bass Pro Shops with an evening of music from country stars who love the outdoors. Dierks Bentley, Chris Janson and Dustin Lynch are just a few of the acts on the bill. The show is set for October 25, and you can pick up your tickets now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

olivia-rodrigo-gleeks-out-over-meeting-lea-michele
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Olivia Rodrigo gleeks out over meeting Lea Michele

ABC Olivia Rodrigo name-checked Glee in her breakup anthem "deja vu" -- and has now met one of the stars of the series, Lea Michele. Olivia attended the Wednesday night performance of Funny Girl and the two shared a moment backstage. The Broadway actress, who is playing lead Fanny Brice in the musical, shared an Instagram photo of them posing together, with her hand resting on Olivia's shoulder. Olivia's holding onto the musical's Playbill book and smiling. Olivia saluted the early aughts with her […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%