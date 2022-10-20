AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Lainey Wilson’s album release party, Morgan Evans’ new song + more

todayOctober 20, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Lainey Wilson is throwing a virtual release party for her new album, Bell Bottom Country, on October 30 at 3 p.m. ET. Tickets and merch bundles are available now.

Morgan Evans has released the studio version of “Over For You,” a song he wrote in the midst of his divorce from Kelsea Ballerini. “It was a difficult time in my life and writing this song helped me process a lot of what I was going through,” Morgan explained on Twitter.

Tenille Townes has announced a short run of dates, billed as the Side A + Side B Tour, for January 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

equestrian-competes-at-southern-nazarene-university
insert_link

Sports News

Equestrian Competes at Southern Nazarene University

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Equestrian team traveled to El Reno, Oklahoma, to compete in the Southern Nazarene University Horse Show. After two days of competition, the Mountaineers finished with the following results. Day 1 Claire Cherrington - Reining - 6th place Claire Cherrington - Open Western Horsemanship - 2nd place Kaitlyn McAllister - Rookie A Western Horsemanship - 6th place Sophia Sachtleben - Rookie A Western Horsemanship - 4th place […]

todayOctober 20, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%