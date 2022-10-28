Nashville notes: Luke Combs drops “Dive,” Jake Owen mounts a benefit concert + more

Luke Combs dropped an official studio version of “Dive,” his cover of Ed Sheeran’s hit, on Friday. He’s been performing the song live for a while now, and Ed even joined him onstage for a performance of it in London back in March.

Jake Owen’s Flamingo Jam, a benefit concert in support of his Jake Owen Foundation, will return to Vero Beach, Florida this December. Travis Denning, Tracy Lawrence and Alabama’s Randy Owen are all on the bill.

Parker McCollum has announced a headlining tour for spring 2023. Larry Fleet, Corey Kent and Catie Offerman will be joining him on the trek, which launches early February in Columbus, Ohio.

Runaway June have a new single out today, called “Broken Hearts (Do Broken Things).”

Elvie Shane dropped his version of “Blue Christmas,” the holiday tune originally made famous by Elvis Presley, this week.

Randy Houser has a new song out called “Country Round Here Tonight.” The track comes off of his forthcoming album, Note to Self, which is due out on November 11.

Larry Fleet just surprise-dropped The Live Sessions: Vol. 1, a collection of live performances of some of his fan-favorite hits.