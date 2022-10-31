AD
Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Maren Morris on ﻿’ACL’, ﻿Jerry Lee Lewis’ funeral arrangements & more

todayOctober 31, 2022

Maren Morris‘ performance on Austin City Limits streams Monday at 9 p.m. ET. 

Shania Twain, Steve Wariner, Hillary Lindsey, Gary Nicholson, David Malloy and the late Chips Moman were inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame Sunday night. Carrie Underwood,Keith Urban, Garth Brooks and Vince Gill performed in honor of the inductees. 

Jerry Lee Lewis‘ public memorial services will take place this weekend in Hernando, Mississippi, and the town where he was born, Ferriday, Louisiana. Fans will be able to livestream the services on Lewis’ Facebook page

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

