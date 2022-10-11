AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Miranda Lambert & Carly Pearce debut music videos & more

todayOctober 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD

Miranda Lambert has released the video for “Strange,” which features clips from her live shows on The Bandwagon Tour and her headlining set at Windy City Smokeout festival in Chicago. 

Carly Pearce has premiered the video for her single, “What He Didn’t Do.” “Bringing #whathedidntdo to life this way feels like the perfect way to end my chapter of 29,” she says. 

The 11th season of Front and Centera live concert series featuring intimate performances by artists of all genres, will feature Hank Williams, Jr. in an episode airing on November 26 on public television stations (check local listings). 

The second annual “Opry NextStage Live in Concert” will feature performances by Hailey Whitters, Priscilla Block, Breland, Elvie Shane, Conner Smith, Restless Road and Nate Smith at the Grand Ole Opry on November 20. Priscilla will also serve as host. Tickets go on sale on October 14. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

angela-lansbury-dies-at-96
insert_link

Entertainment News

Angela Lansbury dies at 96

British actress Angela Lansbury, whose career spanned seven decades and earned her an honorary Academy Award, has died. She was 96 years old.Her family announced her passing in a statement on Tuesday."The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30 AM today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday," […]

todayOctober 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%