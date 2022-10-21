AD
Listeners:

Top listeners:

Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: New music from Lee Brie, Tyler Hubbard and more

todayOctober 21, 2022

Lee Brice appears to be planning to release some Christmas music this year. He teased a new holiday tune called “Santa Claus Was My Uber Driver,” set for release on October 28.

Tyler Hubbard just dropped the music video for his song “I’m the Only One,” which comes off his Dancin’ in the Country EP.

Tanya Tucker released her newest song, “Ready As I’ll Never Be,” on Friday. Co-written with Brandi Carlile, it’s the first new music Tanya’s put out since her Grammy-winning While I’m Livin’ album, which came out in 2020.

Billy Currington and Jessie James Decker have a new duet out, called “I Still Love You.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

