Buck Country Music News

Nashville notes: Thomas Rhett’s video with Katy Perry, Maren Morris custom poster & more

todayOctober 17, 2022

Background
Thomas Rhett is premiering the video for his collaboration with Katy Perry, “Where We Started,” Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET. Watch a preview here.

Maren Morris is releasing a custom-designed poster for her show at Red Rocks Ampitheatre in Denver that will be available at the merch booth on Wednesday night.  

Tenille Townes is embarking on her Side A + Side B Tour next year in January. The tour begins on January 18 in Portland, OR and concludes on January 29 in her native Canada in Winnipeg. Tickets go on sale October 21. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Similar posts

