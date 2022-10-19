AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Nestle Toll House stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough recalled over possible plastic contamination

todayOctober 19, 2022

Background
share close
AD
fda.gov

(NEW YORK) — Nestlé USA issued a voluntary recall of its ready-to-bake refrigerated stuffed chocolate chip cookie dough with fudge filling due to the potential presence of white plastic pieces.

The company announced the recall with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday for the products produced between June and September 2022 that were distributed in the continental U.S. and Puerto Rico.

“No other Nestlé Toll House products, including other Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Cookie Dough and Nestlé Toll House refrigerated cookie dough products, are impacted by this recall,” the company stated.

At the time of publication, no illnesses or injuries have been reported to Nestlé and the company is working in full cooperation with the FDA.

“We immediately took action out of an abundance of caution after a small number of consumers contacted Nestlé USA about this issue,” the brand said in its recall.

The company has advised consumers who purchased the Nestlé Toll House Stuffed Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough with Fudge Filling not to prepare or consume it and urged to “return the product to the retailer where it was purchased for a replacement or refund.”

“The quality, safety and integrity of our products remain our number one priority. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this action represents to both our consumers and retail customers,” the company said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

sigourney-weaver-says-selena-gomez’s-‘working-girl’-reboot-is-a-“great,-fantastic-idea”
insert_link

Entertainment News

Sigourney Weaver says Selena Gomez’s ‘Working Girl’ reboot is a “great, fantastic idea”

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua Amid reports of Selena Gomez working on a reboot of the 1988 hit comedy Working Girl, Sigourney Weaver -- who starred alongside Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford in the original -- has weighed in with her opinion, calling it a "great, fantastic idea." “Go for it. I think it’s a great instinct to want to do that again,” Weaver told The Hollywood Reporter at at ELLE magazine’s Women […]

todayOctober 19, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%