AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Entertainment News

Netflix’s ‘Jeffrey Dahmer’ tops ‘Bridgerton’, now the streamer’s second-biggest English-language show

todayOctober 11, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Netflix

Ryan Murphy‘s Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story continues to be a ratings monster for Netflix.

The streaming giant is reporting the show remained at #1 on its English TV list for the third week in a row.

The series, which stars Evan Peters as the notorious serial killer and suspected cannibal, has bested the viewership for the first three weeks of seasons 1 and 2 of Bridgerton, racking up more than 701.3 million hours viewed since it debuted on September 21.

Only the fourth season of Stranger Things, which earned more than 1.3 billion hours viewed in the 28 days following its May 27 debut, topped Dahmer‘s performance on Netflix’s English language TV title chart.

Incidentally, the Murphy-produced teen horror flick Mr. Harrigan’s Phone debuted at #2 on Netflix’s film chart.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

geena-davis-recalls-harassing-behavior-from-‘quick-change’-co-star-bill-murray
insert_link

Entertainment News

Geena Davis recalls harassing behavior from ‘Quick Change’ co-star Bill Murray

ABC/Lorenzo Bevilaqua Amid reports of a "secret" six-figure settlement from Bill Murray regarding allegedly harassing behavior that caused the suspension of a film called Being Mortal, Geena Davis is weighing in on working with Murray on 1990's Quick Change. Davis was discussing new memoir Dying of Politeness when she told England's Sunday Times she was on the receiving end of bad behavior from Murray, as well. Davis said she met […]

todayOctober 11, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%