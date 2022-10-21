New Music Friday: Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Britney Spears, Shakira and Carly Rae Jepsen

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

Christina Aguilera celebrates the 20th anniversary of her Stripped album on Saturday. Ahead of the milestone, she dropped a brand new remix of the standout track “Beautiful” by DJ Benny Benassi.

﻿Elton John and Britney Spears have released a remix of their “Hold Me Closer” collab, which is by Purple Disco Machine. The German producer infuses a nu-disco beat to the celebrated track.

Shakira has released the heartbreak anthem “Monotonía” with Latin superstar Ozuna. The two also dropped the song’s official music video, which sees Shakira put her heart on display — literally — and do everything she can to protect it. This is the second offering off Shakira’s rumored 12th album following the previously released “Te Felicito.”

﻿Carly Rae Jepsen﻿ has released her fifth album, ﻿The Loneliest Time﻿, which she says is “her baby.” She said on Instagram, “This album came together in isolation but it came alive on the road. Releasing The Loneliest Time has been fun, healing, scary, silly – somehow all at once!” She teased, “I’ve never been quite so open in my writing before.”





