AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Mike FM Music News

New Music Friday: Christina Aguilera, Elton John, Britney Spears, Shakira and Carly Rae Jepsen

todayOctober 21, 2022

Background
share close
AD

It’s Friday! Let’s see who’s out with new tunes…

Christina Aguilera celebrates the 20th anniversary of her Stripped album on Saturday. Ahead of the milestone, she dropped a brand new remix of the standout track “Beautiful” by DJ Benny Benassi

﻿Elton John and Britney Spears have released a remix of their “Hold Me Closer” collab, which is by Purple Disco Machine. The German producer infuses a nu-disco beat to the celebrated track.

Shakira has released the heartbreak anthem “Monotonía” with Latin superstar Ozuna. The two also dropped the song’s official music video, which sees Shakira put her heart on display — literally — and do everything she can to protect it. This is the second offering off Shakira’s rumored 12th album following the previously released “Te Felicito.”

﻿Carly Rae Jepsen﻿ has released her fifth album, ﻿The Loneliest Time﻿, which she says is “her baby.” She said on Instagram, “This album came together in isolation but it came alive on the road. Releasing The Loneliest Time has been fun, healing, scary, silly – somehow all at once!”  She teased, “I’ve never been quite so open in my writing before.”





Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

elle-king-contemplates-a-different-way-of-life-in-the-tongue-and-cheek-“try-jesus”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Elle King contemplates a different way of life in the tongue-and-cheek “Try Jesus”

ABC/Connie Chornuk Elle King is continuing to roll out new tracks from her forthcoming country album, Come Get Your Wife, and the singer proves she’ll try anything once -- or twice -- in new song “Try Jesus.” “‘Try Jesus’ came at a time I was trying to give my life over to something greater -- and you can feel it,” Elle says. The song recounts a series of dud relationships, […]

todayOctober 21, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%