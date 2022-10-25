AD
Niall Horan teams up with Lewis Capaldi for new documentary

todayOctober 25, 2022

Niall Horan and Lewis Capaldi have made a documentary together, titled Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar.

The best friends created the film while on a road trip to Niall’s old stomping grounds in Ireland. The movie covers their friendship and their sense of adventure, while also delivering nonstop jokes. And we learn how the two became best friends.

Niall explained in a statement, “It was St. Patrick’s Day, we had a couple of Guinness. Seriously, he is the funniest person I know, when you’re with Lewis you never quite know where a night will go, but you’re guaranteed a good time.”

Of course, they also bond over their love of a good pint in the movie and learn how to pour Guinness at the world famous Guinness Storehouse. The two do become certified pint-pouring experts. Not only that, they learn the story behind the famous stout and enjoy a drink while overlooking the panoramic view of the Irish city.

They also hit up the St. James Gate brewery and mingle with tourists in Dublin’s Grafton Street. 

Niall says during his travels, “Every time I come home I’m just blown away by the creativity here. Not in a Hollywood way, it’s real, authentic talent, people going out there and doing it for the pure love of the craft.”

While Lewis, who is Scottish, and Niall put their friendship front and center in the film, the movie’s intent is to shine a spotlight on Ireland.

Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar ﻿is streaming now on Amazon Prime Video.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

