AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Nick Cannon expecting second baby with Alyssa Scott

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
John Sciulli/Getty Images for Amnesty International USA

Just weeks after Nick Cannon announced his 11th child is on the way, Alyssa Scott posted to Instagram that she’s the mom-to-be again, and Entertainment Tonight has confirmed Nick’s the dad.

Scott gave birth to Cannon’s seventh child, son Zen, in 2021; Zen passed away at 5 months old after battling brain cancer.

The news comes after Nick recently welcomed his ninth baby, his first with girlfriend LaNisha Cole, and then his 10th, his third with Brittany Bell.

Cannon is also expecting another baby with model Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already has twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

Bell and Cannon also have a 5-year-old son named Golden “Sagon” and a 20-month-old daughter named Powerful Queen.

Nick is also father to twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, and daughter Legendary Love with model Bre Tiesi.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“i-was-struggling”:-melissa-villasenor-reveals-mental-health-was-behind-surprise-‘snl’-exit
insert_link

Entertainment News

“I was struggling”: Melissa Villaseñor reveals mental health was behind surprise ‘SNL’ exit

NBC/Will Heath When it was announced that Melissa Villaseñor would be leaving Saturday Night Live before the show's current 48th season, it came as a surprise to fans. The actress's gift for impressions of stars like Dolly Parton and others were popular, so her exit after six seasons was something of a head-scratcher -- and came around the time of other high-profile exits, like Kate McKinnon and Pete Davidson. However, […]

todayOctober 26, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%