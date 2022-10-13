AD
Mike FM Music News

Olivia Rodrigo gleeks out over meeting Lea Michele

todayOctober 13, 2022

ABC

Olivia Rodrigo name-checked Glee in her breakup anthem “deja vu” — and has now met one of the stars of the series, Lea Michele.

Olivia attended the Wednesday night performance of Funny Girl and the two shared a moment backstage.

The Broadway actress, who is playing lead Fanny Brice in the musical, shared an Instagram photo of them posing together, with her hand resting on Olivia’s shoulder. Olivia’s holding onto the musical’s Playbill book and smiling.

Olivia saluted the early aughts with her outfit, opting to wear large gold hoop earrings, a black spaghetti strap tank with a high neckline, and a black-and-white plaid mini skirt with a black sweater tied around her hips.

“This beautiful girl came to see @funnygirlbwy last night,” Michele captioned the sweet photo. “loved seeing you @oliviarodrigo absolutely adore you!” She also shared the same photo to her Instagram Story and wrote, “I [love] you Olivia.”

Olivia was touched by the shoutout and ran to the comments to share her excitement. “LOVE U! U WERE INCREDIBLE!!!!” she wrote in all capital letters.

Of course, fans of the two are now hoping they jump into the studio for a collab. Others are calling for Olivia to follow in Michele’s footsteps on Broadway so she can combine her love of acting, singing and theater.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

