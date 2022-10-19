AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Olivia Wilde reveals “special salad dressing” that the internet begged for

todayOctober 19, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC News Photo Illustration

The perfect compliment for a salad — and a juicy tabloid story — can now be yours.

The saucy salad dressing became a thing after headlines broke about an alleged incident between Olivia Wilde and ex Jason Sudeikis as described by their former nanny in an interview published by the Daily Mail on Monday.

The nanny claimed the Don’t Worry Darling director prepared a salad for singer Harry Styles using her “special dressing” in the family kitchen in November 2020 — an event which she alleged led to a chaotic evening between Wilde and Sudeikis.

Upon seeing Wilde doing this, the nanny alleged that Sudeikis “chased after her” and “lay under her car so she wouldn’t leave” to meet Styles. The nanny claimed Wilde told the Ted Lasso actor she was scared of him during the encounter.

The nanny alleged Sudeikis was hung up on the idea of Wilde taking her “special salad dressing,” normally made for her family, to rendezvous with Styles.

“I don’t know what was in it,” the nanny said of the dressing.

Although the celebrity couple called the nanny’s accusations “false and scurrilous,” apparently the dressing is a thing — and the internet wanted to know just what condiment could cause such a rumored marital moment.

Olivia answered, posting a page from the Nora Ephron novel Heartburn — which incidentally was about a celebrity breakup. “Mix 2 tablespoons Grey Poupon mustard with 2 tablespoons good red wine vinegar. Then, whisking constantly with a fork, slowly add 6 tablespoons olive oil, until the vinaigrette is thick and creamy,” the excerpt details.

Ephron notes, “This makes a very strong vinaigrette that’s perfect for salad greens like arugula and watercress and endive.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

john-legend-reveals-what-keeps-him-going-in-his-career
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

John Legend reveals what keeps him going in his career

ABC/Troy Harvey John Legend is busy juggling his music and television obligations -- and he said he wouldn't have it any other way. Appearing on the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast, John spoke about the gratification he gets from making music. A favorite aspect of the job, he revealed, is when he walks "into a room and nothing exists except loose ideas in your head -- and then a few hours later, you […]

todayOctober 19, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%