The City of Kerrville has announced that operations are now underway on the new Public Safety Facility, with the land the future building will sit on having been purchased and all necessary rezoning is complete.

The future site is located at the intersection of Clearwater Paseo Drive and Rio Monte Drive and is expected to house the City of Kerrville’s Police Department, administrative offices of the Fire Department, the Emergency Operations Center, Municipal Court and IT support offices.

The $45 million, 69,000-square-foot project, approved by voters in a May, 2022 bond election, will be centrally located with easy access to major transportation thoroughfares, Kerrville ISD campuses and the Kerr County Jail.

The city says it has initiated a competitive proposal process to bring a qualified design/constructive team on contract by the first quarter of 2023.

