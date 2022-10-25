Ozzy Osbourne to perform during virtual Ozzfest as part of Metaverse Music Festival

The next stop on Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Crazy Train” is … the Metaverse.
The Prince of Darkness’ long-running namesake festival, Ozzfest, will be staged virtually during the upcoming Metaverse Music Festival, put on by the “virtual social world” Decentraland.
Ozzy will be giving a virtual performance and other artists will be announced.
The Metaverse Music Festival will take place November 10-13. For more info, visit TheMetaverseFestival.io.
Ozzy released his latest solo album, Patient Number 9, in September. His most recent in-person performance was last month at the NFL’s 2022 season-opening game.
