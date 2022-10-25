AD
Rev Rock Report

Ozzy Osbourne to perform during virtual Ozzfest as part of Metaverse Music Festival

todayOctober 25, 2022

Background
Harry How/Getty Images

The next stop on Ozzy Osbourne‘s “Crazy Train” is … the Metaverse.

The Prince of Darkness’ long-running namesake festival, Ozzfest, will be staged virtually during the upcoming Metaverse Music Festival, put on by the “virtual social world” Decentraland

Ozzy will be giving a virtual performance and other artists will be announced.

The Metaverse Music Festival will take place November 10-13. For more info, visit TheMetaverseFestival.io.

Ozzy released his latest solo album, ﻿Patient Number 9﻿, in September. His most recent in-person performance was last month at the NFL’s 2022 season-opening game.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

