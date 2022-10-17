AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

“Party of three”: Jon Pardi and wife Summer reveal the sex of their baby

todayOctober 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Randy Holmes

Jon Pardi and his wife, Summer, are expecting a baby girl. 

Summer made the announcement on Instagram in a gender reveal that opens with a flashback to when she surprised Jon with the news and includes a clip of a sonogram.

Throughout the video, Summer is seen wearing various pink gowns and receiving a bouquet of pink roses from her husband. Summer also hands her husband a pink toy bunny, and he can be seen holding her baby bump. 

“Baby Pardi is a girl,” she writes at the end of the video against a pink backdrop, adding in the comments, “our little Pardi, party of three.” 

Summer also shared on her Instagram Stories that her friend threw together a gender reveal party last minute, where they unveiled the news to family and friends by popping a balloon that spewed pink confetti. 

The couple announced last month that they’re expecting their first child. The baby is due in February 2023. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

“i-feel-just-like-a-rockstar”:-luke-bryan-attends-post-malone’s-show-in-nashville
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

“I feel just like a rockstar”: Luke Bryan attends Post Malone’s show in Nashville

ABC/Connie Chornuk Luke Bryan is a Post Malone fan.  In between stops on his Raised Up Right Tour, the country superstar attended a concert as a fan when he went to see Post Malone Sunday night at Bridgestone in Nashville as part of his Twelve Carat Tour. After the show, Luke went backstage and met the star, sharing photos on Instagram of the two hamming it up. "@postmalone thanks for having me. What a show. Totally […]

todayOctober 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%