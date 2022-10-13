AD
National News

Police believe missing Georgia toddler is dead, boy’s mom considered only suspect

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

(SAVANNAH, Ga.) — Police in Savannah, Georgia, said they believe the toddler who mysteriously vanished one week ago is dead, and they’ve named the boy’s mother as the primary suspect.

Chatham County police on Wednesday brought search dogs to the home of the 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Oct. 5.

Police later on Wednesday named Quinton’s mother, Leilani Simon, as the prime suspect in his disappearance and death.

No one else is considered a suspect, Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said at a news conference Thursday.

Quinton’s body has not been found.

Quinton was last seen at his Savannah home around 6 a.m. on Oct. 5 by his mother’s boyfriend, the chief said. After Quinton’s mother woke up, she reported him missing around 9:40 a.m., he said.

Police said last week that the case didn’t appear to involve a custody dispute.

Hadley added Monday that police have had contact with Quinton’s biological father and said he’s not a suspect.

Chatham County police requested FBI assistance the day Quinton was reported missing and over 40 FBI agents joined the case.

“To the Chatham County community: Our heart breaks, along with yours, in trying to comprehend what we believe happened here,” the FBI’s Will Clarke said Thursday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

