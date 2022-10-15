AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

National News

Police find multiple human remains in Oklahoma river amid search for four missing men

todayOctober 15, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(OKMULGEE, Okla.) — The Okmulgee Police Department recovered four male bodies from a river on Friday. The discovery came as police search for four close friends in Oklahoma after their mysterious disappearance last Sunday.

Mark Chastain, 32; Billy Chastain, 30; Mike Sparks, 32, and Alex Stevens, 29, were last seen leaving one of their homes in Okmulgee around 8 p.m. Sunday reportedly riding bicycles, according to the Okmulgee Police Department. Both of the Chastain men and Sparks were reported missing by one of their spouses during the overnight hours on Monday, police said. Stevens’ mother contacted authorities a few hours later also to report her son’s disappearance.

The bodies recovered from the river are being taken to the medical examiner’s office in Tulsa for autopsy.

No identifications were made at the scene and the medical examiner will have to make the official identifications, according to police.

In a press conference, Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said a passerby noticed suspicious items in the river near Sharp Road and reported it just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Officers responded and discovered what appeared to be multiple human remains partially submerged in a river, he said.

The families of the missing men were notified of the discovery, but police were not able to make an identification at the scene.  

Both of the Chastain men and Sparks were reported missing by one of their spouses during the overnight hours on Monday, police said. Stevens’ mother contacted authorities a few hours later also to report her son’s disappearance.

The Okmulgee Police Department gathered video and additional GPS information and followed up on potential sightings on Thursday, but said they were unable to confirm any reported sightings of the men.

According to investigators, two of the men are believed to have cellphones with them, however, attempts to contact them go straight to voicemail.

Chastain’s cellphone was tracked to an area south of Okmulgee, but was turned off or lost power at some point. Officers checked the area, but found no sign of the men, police said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

iheartmedia-atlanta-president-leaves-after-appearing-to-use-racial-slurs-in-video
insert_link

National News

iHeartMedia Atlanta president leaves after appearing to use racial slurs in video

(ATLANTA) -- The president of iHeartMedia Atlanta has left after videos of him allegedly using racial slurs came to light, the radio broadcast company said Friday. Drew Lauter is heard in the videos taken by a company executive in August 2021 appearing to shout racial slurs, and fatphobic and sexually explicit remarks while riding in a vehicle with other iHeartMedia employees. Meg Stevens, the senior vice president of programming at iHeart […]

todayOctober 15, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%