National News

Powerball prize increases to $800M after no jackpot winner in latest drawing

todayOctober 27, 2022

LPETTET/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A whopping $800 million is up for grabs in the next Powerball drawing on Saturday night, lottery officials said, in what is expected to be the second biggest jackpot drawing of all time.

The winning numbers drawn on Wednesday night were 19, 36, 37, 46, 56 and 24, and the Power Play is 2X.

Wednesday’s jackpot was Powerball’s largest prize so far this year, the fifth-largest in the American lottery game’s 30-year history and the eighth-largest U.S. lottery jackpot ever, according to a press release from Powerball.

Jackpot winners can either take the money as an immediate cash lump sum or in 30 annual payments over 29 years. The cash value of Wednesday’s $700 million jackpot is $335.7 million, Powerball said.

Tickets cost $2 and are sold in 45 U.S. states as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. More than half of all proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was purchased, according to Powerball.

The jackpot grows based on game sales and interest rates. But the odds of winning the big prize stays the same — 1 in 292.2 million, Powerball said.

Powerball drawings are broadcast live every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee. The drawings are also livestreamed online at Powerball.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

