Queen premieres music video for recently released archival track “Face It Alone”

Hollywood Records/DMG

Queen has debuted a newly created music video for “Face It Alone,” the recently released archival track featuring the late Freddie Mercury that was recorded during the sessions for the band’s 1989 studio album The Miracle. The clip, which you can watch now on YouTube, features footage and photos of Queen’s members from around the time of the making and release of The Miracle, as well as statuettes of the band; a recreation of Mountain Studios in Montreux, Switzerland, where the album was recorded; and animated segments.

The video was directed by Simon Lupton, who says of the clip, “The intention was to create, despite how the lyrics might be interpreted, an upbeat video that celebrated the fact that the period during which this song was recorded was one of the most prolific and cohesive in the band’s history.”

Lupton adds, “The meaning of the song has been interpreted that when something catastrophic occurs in your life, your instinct is to surround yourself with what is dearest and most important to you.”

“Face It Alone” serves as the lead single from an upcoming expanded reissue of The Miracle, dubbed The Miracle Collector’s Edition, which will be released on November 18. The recording was rediscovered during the process of putting the collection together.

The Miracle Collector’s Edition features five CDs, one vinyl LP, a Blu-ray disc, a DVD and a 76-page hardback book.

“Face It Alone” is one of six previously unreleased songs on the collection, along with “Dog with a Bone,” “I Guess We’re Falling Out,” “You Know You Belong to Me,” “When Love Breaks Up” and “Water.”

You can preorder the The Miracle Collector’s Edition now.