AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Rev Rock Report

Queen, The Who, Aerosmith featured on new ‘NOW’ compilation focusing on classic rock

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
UMe

A new compilation from the NOW That’s What I Call Music! folks focusing specifically on well-known classic rock songs spanning from 1971 to 1980 will be released on October 28.

NOW That’s What I Call Classic Rock is a 17-track collection that will be available everywhere on CD and digital formats, and as a two-LP vinyl set sold exclusively via Target.com and at Target stores.

The album includes such memorable rock anthems and classics as Queen‘s “Another One Bites the Dust,” The Who‘s “Baba O’Riley,” Aerosmith‘s “Walk This Way,” Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Free Bird,” Rod Stewart‘s “Maggie May” and Cheap Trick‘s “I Want You to Want Me.”

The compilation also features enduring hits from Elton John, Thin Lizzy, Free, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Alice Cooper, Foreigner and The Allman Brothers Band.

NOW That’s What I Call Classic Rock can be preordered now.

Here’s the complete track list:

“Another One Bites the Dust” — Queen

“Baba O’Riley” — The Who

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” — Elton John

“The Boys Are Back in Town” — Thin Lizzy

“Walk This Way” — Aerosmith

“All Right Now” — Free

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” — Bachman-Turner Overdrive

“School’s Out” — Alice Cooper

“Bang a Gong (Get It On)” — T. Rex

“Feels Like the First Time” — Foreigner

“Free Bird” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Ramblin’ Man” — The Allman Brothers Band

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — Elvin Bishop

“Maggie May” — Rod Stewart

“Paradise by the Dashboard Light” — Meat Loaf with Ellen Foley

“I Want You to Want Me” (Live at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, JPN – April 1978) — Cheap Trick

“Don’t Bring Me Down” — Electric Light Orchestra

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

liam-neeson-taken-with-a-‘naked-gun’-reboot?
insert_link

Entertainment News

Liam Neeson taken with a ‘Naked Gun’ reboot?

ABC/Randy Holmes Liam Neeson may soon apply his "particular set of skills" to revive the Naked Gun movie series. Variety reports that the Irish actor may very well succeed the late Leslie Nielsen in the lead of the slapstick cop films, with Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer co-writing, directing and executive producing the film for Paramount Pictures. The 70-year-old Neeson has seen a career course change in the past decade […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%