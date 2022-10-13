Queen, The Who, Aerosmith featured on new ‘NOW’ compilation focusing on classic rock

UMe

A new compilation from the NOW That’s What I Call Music! folks focusing specifically on well-known classic rock songs spanning from 1971 to 1980 will be released on October 28.

NOW That’s What I Call Classic Rock is a 17-track collection that will be available everywhere on CD and digital formats, and as a two-LP vinyl set sold exclusively via Target.com and at Target stores.

The album includes such memorable rock anthems and classics as Queen‘s “Another One Bites the Dust,” The Who‘s “Baba O’Riley,” Aerosmith‘s “Walk This Way,” Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Free Bird,” Rod Stewart‘s “Maggie May” and Cheap Trick‘s “I Want You to Want Me.”

The compilation also features enduring hits from Elton John, Thin Lizzy, Free, Bachman-Turner Overdrive, Alice Cooper, Foreigner and The Allman Brothers Band.

NOW That’s What I Call Classic Rock can be preordered now.

Here’s the complete track list:

“Another One Bites the Dust” — Queen

“Baba O’Riley” — The Who

“Saturday Night’s Alright for Fighting” — Elton John

“The Boys Are Back in Town” — Thin Lizzy

“Walk This Way” — Aerosmith

“All Right Now” — Free

“You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet” — Bachman-Turner Overdrive

“School’s Out” — Alice Cooper

“Bang a Gong (Get It On)” — T. Rex

“Feels Like the First Time” — Foreigner

“Free Bird” — Lynyrd Skynyrd

“Ramblin’ Man” — The Allman Brothers Band

“Fooled Around and Fell in Love” — Elvin Bishop

“Maggie May” — Rod Stewart

“Paradise by the Dashboard Light” — Meat Loaf with Ellen Foley

“I Want You to Want Me” (Live at Nippon Budokan, Tokyo, JPN – April 1978) — Cheap Trick

“Don’t Bring Me Down” — Electric Light Orchestra