AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Sports News

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing photographer after game

todayOctober 12, 2022

Background
share close
AD

(NEW YORK) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for “Monday Night Football” while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the TV crew member had to go to the hospital after Adams allegedly shoved him while the star receiver was on his way to the locker room after the loss. Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

If convicted, Adams could face up to 15 days in prison and a $750 fine.

Ryan Zebley, who was working as a photographer for ESPN, was pushed by Adams as he walked toward the tunnel to the locker room following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss. Zebley suffered whiplash and a headache after being pushed down, according to the police report, which also says he suffered a “possible minor concussion.”

Adams is scheduled to appear in court for the assault charge on Thursday, Nov. 10, four days after the Raiders play the Jaguars.

The NFL is reviewing the incident for a possible league punishment, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The receiver, who was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas in the offseason, apologized for the shove at his locker after the game.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams told reporters. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams and fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on fourth down as a pass sailed over their heads on the Raiders’ final play of the loss. Adams slammed his helmet on the ground after walking to the sideline.

The Raiders are 1-4 on the season.

Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders after being traded to the team in March.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

alex-jones-ordered-to-pay-hundreds-of-millions-in-sandy-hook-defamation-trial
insert_link

National News

Alex Jones ordered to pay hundreds of millions in Sandy Hook defamation trial

(WATERBURY, Conn.) -- A Connecticut jury awarded hundreds of millions of dollars in damages to 15 plaintiffs defamed by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones when the Infowars host called the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax staged by actors following a script written by the government to build support for gun control. With the plaintiffs sobbing in the gallery, the clerk read out the verdict in which the jury […]

todayOctober 12, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%