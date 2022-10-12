Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing photographer after game

AD

(NEW YORK) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelance photographer working for “Monday Night Football” while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the TV crew member had to go to the hospital after Adams allegedly shoved him while the star receiver was on his way to the locker room after the loss. Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

If convicted, Adams could face up to 15 days in prison and a $750 fine.

Ryan Zebley, who was working as a photographer for ESPN, was pushed by Adams as he walked toward the tunnel to the locker room following the Raiders’ 30-29 loss. Zebley suffered whiplash and a headache after being pushed down, according to the police report, which also says he suffered a “possible minor concussion.”

Adams is scheduled to appear in court for the assault charge on Thursday, Nov. 10, four days after the Raiders play the Jaguars.

The NFL is reviewing the incident for a possible league punishment, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The receiver, who was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas in the offseason, apologized for the shove at his locker after the game.

“I want to apologize to the guy, there was some guy running off the field, and he ran, like jumped in front of me coming off the field, and I bumped into him, kind of pushed him, and he ended up on the ground,” Adams told reporters. “So I wanted to say sorry to him for that because that was just frustration mixed with him literally just running in front of me. I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded. So, I want to apologize to him for that.”

Adams and fellow Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow ran into each other on fourth down as a pass sailed over their heads on the Raiders’ final play of the loss. Adams slammed his helmet on the ground after walking to the sideline.

The Raiders are 1-4 on the season.

Adams signed a five-year, $140 million contract with the Raiders after being traded to the team in March.