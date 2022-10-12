AD
Sports News

Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams charged with misdemeanor assault for pushing worker after game

todayOctober 12, 2022

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a freelancer working for Monday Night Football while walking off the field after losing the game to the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to a police report filed with the Kansas City Police Department, the crew member had to go to the hospital after Adams allegedly shoved him while the star receiver was on his way to the locker room after the loss. Video of the incident has been widely shared on social media.

If convicted, Adams could face up to 15 days in prison and a $750 fine.

Story developing…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

National News

The homicide rate for trans people has nearly doubled, with gun killings fueling increase: Advocates

(NEW YORK) -- The homicide rate for transgender people nearly doubled between 2017 and 2021, driven primarily by killings with firearms, according to a leading anti-gun violence group. Known transgender killings increased 93% in that four-year period -- from 29 in 2017 to 56 in 2021 -- and 73% of those people were killed with a firearm, according to an Everytown for Gun Safety report released Tuesday analyzing the effects […]

todayOctober 12, 2022

