“Ralphie Returns”: HBO Max releases teaser to ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

On Monday, HBO Max released a teaser to its upcoming holiday film A Christmas Story Christmas.

The snippet opens with a nostalgic trip through the home seen in the beloved 1983 film, as audio clips — such as “‘Fra-gee-lay.’ That must be Italian” and others — play.

“On November 17, the wait is finally over,” a title card reads. “Ralphie Returns” follows next, complete with a now all-grown-up Peter Billingsley smiling and putting on his character’s glasses, as his younger self says, “Oh … Fudgeee.”