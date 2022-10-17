AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Entertainment News

“Ralphie Returns”: HBO Max releases teaser to ‘A Christmas Story Christmas’

todayOctober 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD

On Monday, HBO Max released a teaser to its upcoming holiday film A Christmas Story Christmas.

The snippet opens with a nostalgic trip through the home seen in the beloved 1983 film, as audio clips — such as “‘Fra-gee-lay.’ That must be Italian” and others — play.

“On November 17, the wait is finally over,” a title card reads. “Ralphie Returns” follows next, complete with a now all-grown-up Peter Billingsley smiling and putting on his character’s glasses, as his younger self says, “Oh … Fudgeee.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

music-notes:-shania-twain,-jewel,-taylor-swift,-﻿’encanto﻿,’-dua-lipa,-lady-gaga-and-more
insert_link

Mike FM Music News

Music notes: Shania Twain, Jewel, Taylor Swift, ﻿’Encanto﻿,’ Dua Lipa, Lady Gaga and more

Shania Twain will play Mrs. Potts in the upcoming anniversary celebration of Beauty and the Beast. The television special, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration, airs December 15 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Disney is the parent company of ABC News. Jewel shared her trip to Pompeii on TikTok and fans are begging her to become a narrator. Jewel showed off the historical site, from ancient pedestrian walkways to frescos to how to […]

todayOctober 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%