    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Entertainment News

Ray Romano, Kenan Thomson, Charlie Day and more join Pete Davidson’s Peacock series ‘Bupkis’

todayOctober 19, 2022

Background
Photos courtesy: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews; Ray Romano; The Lede Company

Pete Davidson‘s Peacock series Bupkis just got another injection of some big names. Ray Romano will appear on the series, as will his Everybody Hates Raymond sibling, Brad Garrett

Pete’s former Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson is also along for the ride, as is It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator Charlie DayRed Rocket actor Simon Rex and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies‘ Chase Sui Wonders

So far, the streaming service won’t reveal who the stars will play.

As previously reported, Emmy winner Edie Falco will play Davidson’s mom in the “fictionalized, heightened version of Davidson’s life,” and Oscar winner Joe Pesci plays his grandfather.

Peacock teases, “The series will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

