AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Reba McEntire awarded plaque for selling nearly 60 million albums

todayOctober 24, 2022

Background
share close
AD
ABC/Michael Moriatis

Reba McEntire is “fancy” when it comes to selling records. 

During her debut solo headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, the country legend was presented with a plaque backstage for selling more than 58 million albums worldwide. 

After the set, Reba took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, calling it a “very special night.” “Thanks for being such a wonderful crowd. It will sure be a night I’ll never forget,” she shares in the caption alongside a gallery of photos from the show. 

The Nashville show is part of the fall leg of her Reba: Live in Concert tour, which continues through November 19 and picks back up again in March 2023. 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

the-moody-blues’-john-lodge-to-perform-full-‘days-of-future-passed’-album-on-2023-tour
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

The Moody Blues’ John Lodge to perform full ‘Days of Future Passed’ album on 2023 tour

Credit: Frank Piercy Next month marks the 55th anniversary of The Moody Blues' classic 1967 album, Days of Future Passed. To celebrate the milestone, the band's longtime singer/bassist, John Lodge, will launch a 2023 U.S. tour showcasing a full performance of the record. Lodge's Performs Days of Future Passed tour will feature the 77-year-old Rock & Roll Hall of Famer accompanied by his 10,000 Light Years Band and a guest appearance by […]

todayOctober 24, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%