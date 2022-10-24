Reba McEntire awarded plaque for selling nearly 60 million albums

Reba McEntire is “fancy” when it comes to selling records.
During her debut solo headlining show at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday night, the country legend was presented with a plaque backstage for selling more than 58 million albums worldwide.
After the set, Reba took to Instagram to reflect on the experience, calling it a “very special night.” “Thanks for being such a wonderful crowd. It will sure be a night I’ll never forget,” she shares in the caption alongside a gallery of photos from the show.
The Nashville show is part of the fall leg of her Reba: Live in Concert tour, which continues through November 19 and picks back up again in March 2023.
