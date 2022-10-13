Red Hot Chili Peppers extend ﻿’Billboard’﻿ chart record with ﻿﻿”Tippa My Tongue” single

Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to add to their Billboard chart record with their latest single, “Tippa My Tongue.”

The track has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking, extending the “Californication” group’s total of leaders on that particular tally to 15. Having already set the record for most Alternative Airplay #1s in the chart’s 34-year history, the Chili Peppers now have a three-song lead over Green Day, who has the second-most Alternative Airplay leaders with 12.

“Tippa My Tongue” is the lead single off RHCP’s upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen, due out this Friday. Return of the Dream Canteen is the second Peppers albums of 2022, following April’s Unlimited Love, which also spawned a #1 Alternative Airplay single in “Black Summer.”

Along with “Tippa My Tongue,” Return of the Dream Canteen features the song “Eddie,” which is a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen.