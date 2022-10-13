AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Rev Rock Report

Red Hot Chili Peppers extend ﻿’Billboard’﻿ chart record with ﻿﻿”Tippa My Tongue” single

todayOctober 13, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers continue to add to their Billboard chart record with their latest single, “Tippa My Tongue.”

The track has hit #1 on the Alternative Airplay ranking, extending the “Californication” group’s total of leaders on that particular tally to 15. Having already set the record for most Alternative Airplay #1s in the chart’s 34-year history, the Chili Peppers now have a three-song lead over Green Day, who has the second-most Alternative Airplay leaders with 12.

“Tippa My Tongue” is the lead single off RHCP’s upcoming album Return of the Dream Canteen, due out this Friday. Return of the Dream Canteen is the second Peppers albums of 2022, following April’s Unlimited Love, which also spawned a #1 Alternative Airplay single in “Black Summer.”

Along with “Tippa My Tongue,” Return of the Dream Canteen features the song “Eddie,” which is a tribute to the late Eddie Van Halen.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

women’s-golf-finishes-6th-at-alamo-city-classic
insert_link

Sports News

Women’s Golf Finishes 6th at Alamo City Classic

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Women's Golf team traveled to San Antonio, Texas, this past weekend to compete in the Alamo City Classic, hosted by Trinity University. After to rounds of play, the Mountaineers finished in 6th place with a total team score of 679. The top individual finisher for Schreiner was junior, Sara Salido, who finished tied for 8th with a total score of 155 (77, 78). Also with a […]

todayOctober 13, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%