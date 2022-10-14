AD
Rev Rock Report

Red Hot Chili Peppers shout out “The Drummer” with new ﻿Return of the Dream Canteen ﻿video

todayOctober 14, 2022

Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers have premiered the video for “The Drummer,” a track off the band’s new album, Return of the Dream Canteen.

The clip finds the “Californication” outfit performing in a club of well-choreographed dancers. The song itself doesn’t identify the titular “Drummer,” only that they are “Leaning without any meaning/ Outside of the Club Troubadour,” which refers to the famed venue in — you guessed it — California.

You can watch “The Drummer” video streaming now on YouTube.

Return of the Dream Canteen, which also features the single “Tippa My Tongue” and the Eddie Van Halen tribute “Eddie,” is out now. It’s the second Chili Peppers album of 2022, following April’s Unlimited Love.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

Similar posts

