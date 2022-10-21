Remastered deluxe edition of ‘Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits’ ﻿album is out now

Courtesy EMI

Olivia Newton-John‘s memory is being kept alive thanks to a newly released, remastered and deluxe edition of her Greatest Hits album.

The landmark Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits album is celebrating its 45th anniversary this year. The work encompasses the singer’s biggest hits spanning from her 1971 debut, If Not For You, to her 1976 effort, Come On Over.

Songs in this newly released deluxe album include “Have You Never Been Mellow,” the 1974 Grammy-winning song “Let Me Be There” as well as the two-time Grammy-winning hit “I Honestly Love You.” Every track featured on this album has been restored and remastered.

Olivia spoke of the album’s 45th anniversary before her death. She remarked in May, “It’s hard to believe that it is the 45th anniversary celebration for my first collection of hit 45s. I was lucky enough to have various songs become hits around the world and that gave us the ability to create versions of the album to represent the biggest hits in each country/region.”

“If I remember correctly,” she continued, “here were five international versions released by different labels – USA and Canada; UK, Europe, Mexico and South America; Scandinavia; Japan; Australia and New Zealand.”

What makes this album even more special is that all the international versions of the 1977 issue of Olivia Newton-John’s Greatest Hits has been combined into this 2022 re-release.

There’s a separate “Japan Deluxe Edition” of this album as a two-disc JCD package. It also contains a double-sided poster as well as a copy of the letter Olivia wrote for her Japanese fans.

Collectors can also get their hands on a special two-color vinyl edition of this deluxe release, which will be sold exclusively at Target on November 18.

Olivia died August 8.