Mike FM Music News

Report: Ed Sheeran teases surprise new album at secret show

todayOctober 13, 2022

Joseph Okpako/WireImage

﻿Ed Sheeran﻿ may have done more than crossed an item off his bucket list when he performed at Union Chapel in London — he may have also confirmed a new album is on the horizon.

The Sun ﻿spoke with alleged witnesses who attended the top-secret performance — only 600 people were allowed in — who say Ed previewed eight new tracks.  

“The new tracks sounded amazing. It’s obvious he has poured his heart and soul into them,” one insider told the outlet. No titles or lyrics were made available, as Ed asked attendees to lock their phones during his secret set.

Ed last released Equals, stylized as the “=” sign, which contained hits “Shivers,” “Overpass Graffiti,” “2step” and “Bad Habits.” The 2021 effort marked his fifth studio album. 

Ed began teasing the arrival of Subtract — again stylized as the “-” sign — earlier this month when promoting his North American tour. He has not revealed when the album comes out.

During the performance, Ed also paid tribute to his late friend Jamal Edwards, who passed away at age 31 earlier this year. The singer apparently cried while speaking about Edwards.

“It was an incredibly special night. The atmosphere inside the venue was very emotional and there were lots of tears,” a witness explained and added, “To see someone as famous as Ed let his guard down in such an intimate gig really was a once in a lifetime moment.”

The event was to benefit the Wellstock charity, which is run by British singer Will Young. The organization strives to raise mental health awareness and support charities that focus on improving lives.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

