Rev Rock Report

Report: Rolling Stones planning to release new album next summer

todayOctober 18, 2022

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Will Rolling Stones fans finally get to hear some new music in 2023? That’s the word from U.K. tabloid The Sun, which reports that an unnamed source has confirmed that the band intends to put out its first new album of original material in 18 years next summer.

According to The Sun, Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood took part in recording sessions during the past two weeks at New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios. The report claims that they worked with “a raft of world class session musicians” as well as longtime Stones touring bassist Darryl Jones and drummer Steve Jordan, who joined the group’s touring lineup in the wake of drummer Charlie Watts‘ death last year.

The newspaper also reports that the source says The Rolling Stones will likely launch a major tour following the album’s release that would include shows in the U.S., South America and Europe.

The Sun says the source noted that after Watts’ death, the band was unsure about whether it would continue, “But now they’ve had time to reflect they all feel it’s the right thing to keep doing what they’ve always done as a band, make new music and hopefully hit the road again to perform it to their fans.”

A new album would be the first that the band ever recorded without Watts. In March, Richards revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that he, Jagger and Jordan had been writing new songs together. The Rolling Stones’ last album of original tunes was 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Earlier this year, the band launched a 60th anniversary tour, a European trek that ran from June to August.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

