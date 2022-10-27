Rifle Competes at TCU Invitational

Entertainment News

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic As Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered Wednesday night in Los Angeles, MAC Cosmetics debuted a makeup collection inspired by the long-awaited sequel. MAC posted an Instagram photo of Danai Gurira, who portrays Okoye, wearing the Wakanda Forever makeup products on the red carpet. The limited-edition items include the "Wakandan Sunset" and "Royal Integrity” lipsticks, and eye shadow with shade names “United Front,” “Claw Marks” and “Protector of Wakanda.” “One of the things that I have always […]