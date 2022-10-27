AD
Sports News

Rifle Competes at TCU Invitational

todayOctober 27, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX: The Schreiner University Rifle team traveled to Fort Worth, Texas, to compete at the TCU Invitational.

Schreiner University Rifle team shot at the TCU invitational on Sunday October 23, 2022. The athletes who competed in the match were Justin Casteel, William Baker, Isabella Evans, and Armando Guevara.

Results

Justin Casteel

Small-Bore- 540 9x

Air Rifle- 564 19x

William Baker

Small-Bore-554 8x

Air Rifle-581 31x

Isabella Evans

Small-bore-520 10x

Air Rifle-547 11x

Armando Guevara

Small-Bore-498 9x

Air Rifle-549 17x

Written by: Schreiner University

