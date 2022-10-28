AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Buck Country Music News

Rock legend and Country Music Hall of Famer Jerry Lee Lewis dead at 87

todayOctober 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Pioneering rocker Jerry Lee Lewis died on Friday, Oct. 28, according to a statement from his publicist. He was 87 years old.

A singer, songwriter and pianist known to fans as “The Killer,” Lewis was the voice behind staple songs of rock n’ roll such as “Great Balls of Fire,” “Whole Lotta Shakin’ Goin’ On,” “Breathless” and other classics.

He also had a sizable presence in the country genre, with multiple top-ten hits on the Billboard country chart during the 1960s and 1970s. Over the course of his career, he earned 30 top-ten country hits and several number-ones, including “To Make Love Sweeter For You,” “Me and Bobby McGee” and “There Must Be More to Love Than This.”

Lewis has been a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame since 1986. Just days before his death, he was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The singer died at home in Mississippi with his wife, Judith Coghlan Lewis, by his side. No cause of death is immediately available.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, a sister, a cousin and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Memorial information is forthcoming. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Arthritis Foundation or The Recording Academy’s MusiCares.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

dolly-parton-retiring-from-“full-blown”-touring:-“i-do-not-think-i-will-ever-tour-again”
insert_link

Buck Country Music News

Dolly Parton retiring from “full-blown” touring: “I do not think I will ever tour again”

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for SXSW Dolly Parton’s busier than ever these days, but there’s one aspect of her career that she’s dialing down considerably -- touring. “I do not think I will ever tour again,” Dolly tells Pollstar, “but I do know I’ll do special shows here and there, now and then.” That could even mean a festival appearance or a long weekend with multiple sets, but lengthy, far-from-home performances simply […]

todayOctober 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%