Rod Stewart helps displaced Ukrainian family, calls Russian invasion “pure evil”

todayOctober 18, 2022

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Horrified by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Rod Stewart is taking action. After bringing supplies to Ukraine, the singer is now personally helping a displaced Ukrainian family get back on its feet.

The legendary singer has rented out a home in Berkshire, England, for the family of seven and will be taking care of their bills for at least a year. He spoke to Daily Mirror about what inspired his good deed, which he says is his job as a knight.

Stewart was knighted in 2016 because of his philanthropic and musical efforts.

“I usually keep all my charitable efforts nice and quiet and just do it. But I thought, ‘I am a knight, I have been given this knighthood because of the things I’ve achieved in my life and the charity work I’ve done over the years,'” he explained. 

Stewart added he couldn’t sit back as he watched reports of Ukraine being torn apart by the war. He said, “Words couldn’t describe what we were watching. The bombing of innocent children, the bombing of hospitals and ­playgrounds. Like everyone else, we were completely beside ourselves. I don’t wish that one anyone. This is evil, pure evil.”

The singer adds he was born after World War II and spoke of how the memories impacted his family. “That’s how devastating it was to me. I didn’t think we would see the likes of land war with tanks again,” he added.

He and wife ﻿Penny Lancaster ﻿are assisting couple Rostyslav and Olena, as well as their five children. Their youngest child is 2 and their eldest is 17.

Stewart says the family fled Ukraine when Russia began its invasion in February. They met when he drove 16 refugees to Berlin after bringing supplies to Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

