AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Rev Rock Report

Ronnie Wood says next Rolling Stones album will feature late drummer Charlie Watts on some tunes

todayOctober 28, 2022

Background
share close
AD
The Rolling Stones in 2019; George Pimentel/Getty Images

Following English tabloid The Sun reporting last week that an unidentified source revealed The Rolling Stones were planning to release a new album next summer, band member Ronnie Wood has confirmed some new details about the project.

In an exclusive chat with The Sun, the 75-year-old guitarist says, “We are recording the new album now and we are going to LA in a few weeks to carry it on and finish it off.”

Wood also reveals that late Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who died last year at age 80, is on “some of the tracks,” while Charlie’s replacement, Steve Jordan, is on others.

In addition, Ronnie says The Rolling Stones will eventually be announcing new U.S. tour dates.

The Sun previously reported that, according to a so-called “insider, Stones members Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Wood, along with Jordan and the group’s longtime touring bassist, Darryl Jones, had recently taken part in recording sessions at New York City’s famed Electric Lady Studios.”

In March, Richards revealed in an interview with CBS Sunday Morning that he, Jagger and Jordan had been writing new songs together for their next album. The Rolling Stones’ last album of original tunes was 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

threats-to-pelosi,-other-lawmakers-have-surged-exponentially,-police-say
insert_link

National News

Threats to Pelosi, other lawmakers have surged exponentially, police say

(WASHINGTON) -- An attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband has left Washington rattled amid an overall rise in threats against members of Congress. Paul Pelosi was hospitalized after being "violently assaulted" by an intruder who broke into the couple's residence in San Francisco early Friday morning, a spokesman for Pelosi said. Sources told ABC News the attack is suspected to be targeted, and the suspect was apparently looking for […]

todayOctober 28, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%