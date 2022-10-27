AD
‘Rust’ investigation turned over to Santa Fe District Attorney’s Office

todayOctober 27, 2022

A year after the fatal Rust movie set shooting in New Mexico, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has handed the results of its exhaustive investigation to the district attorney.

On October 21, 2021, a live round discharged from a Colt-style revolver that Alec Baldwin had pointed at cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, fatally injuring her and wounding director Joel Souza.

Heather Brewer, spokesperson for New Mexico’s Office of the First Judicial District Attorney, noted in a statement, “Today, District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies received the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s investigative report on the Rust movie set incident. The District Attorney and her team of investigators and prosecutors will now begin a thorough review of the information and evidence to make a thoughtful, timely decision about whether to bring charges.”

The statement concluded, “As with all cases that the District Attorney handles, her focus will be on upholding the integrity of the process, enforcing the laws of the state of New Mexico, and pursuing justice.”

The producers of the Western were fined for violating safety protocols; investigators found a “mix” of harmless prop bullets, blanks and live ammunition on the set.

In an ABC News interview with George Stephanopoulos last December, Baldwin insisted he didn’t pull the trigger and that he was assured the weapon was “cold,” or safe to handle.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

