SCAC Character & Community – Carson Kirk

Ray Romano, Kenan Thomson, Charlie Day and more join Pete Davidson’s Peacock series ‘Bupkis’
Photos courtesy: NBC/Mary Ellen Matthews; Ray Romano; The Lede Company Pete Davidson's Peacock series Bupkis just got another injection of some big names. Ray Romano will appear on the series, as will his Everybody Hates Raymond sibling, Brad Garrett. Pete's former Saturday Night Live co-star Kenan Thompson is also along for the ride, as is It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star and co-creator Charlie Day, Red Rocket actor Simon Rex and Bodies, Bodies, Bodies' Chase Sui Wonders. So far, the streaming service won't reveal who the stars will play. As […]