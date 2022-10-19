AD
SCAC Character & Community – Carson Kirk

todayOctober 19, 2022

Story Courtesy of SCAC

KERRVILLE, TX: Carson Kirk, a senior on the Men’s tennis team from Austin, Texas, has been selected as the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference (SCAC) Character and Community Male Student Athlete of the Week for the week beginning October 17.

The SCAC Character & Community award honors the efforts of student-athletes who excel in the field of athletics, and also serve their campus and community.

“Character & Community, to me, represents showing people respect and treating everybody with kindness, both on campus and locally,” said Carson.

There are few things on campus that Carson is not involved in. He is a part of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Student Government, the Mountaineer Mentor program, and is a captain on the Schreiner Men’s Tennis team.

“There are a lot of reasons why students should stay involved on campus,” said Carson. “The biggest one to me though, is it’s a really easy way to make friends.”

When he is not performing on the tennis courts, Carson loves to spend time volunteering on campus and out in the local Kerrville community with his teammates and fellow Schreiner students.

Written by: Schreiner University

