Sports News

Schreiner SAAC Raises $995 for Special Olympics

todayOctober 24, 2022

KERRVILLE, TX:The Schreiner University Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) recently participated in a state-wide collegiate fundraising competition designed to sponsor local Special Olympic athletes.

After two weeks of unique fundraising efforts, Schreiner SAAC was able to raise more money than all other competing schools (including multiple Division 1 programs), and claimed the 1st place title for the second year in a row.

Top 3 Schools

  1. Schreiner University – $995
  2. University of the Incarnate Word – $745
  3. Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi – $640

Schreiner’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee hosted three fundraising events over the two week period (Pie Your Coach, 3v3 Basketball Tournament, and Home Run Derby) and was able to raise $995 for the fundraising challenge.

“Myself, and our incredible SAAC team cannot express enough gratitude to the Schreiner community for their support with our fundraising efforts for the Special Olympics. We raised a fantastic amount for an incredible cause, and couldn’t be more thankful for the opportunity to participate in this fundraising event. I would also like to shoutout everyone that helped volunteer with our events over the past two weeks. Overall, I am very proud of what we have accomplished and cannot wait to continue building off of this, not only within our SAAC organization, but within the university as well. Thank you!” – Noah Boggus, SAAC President

As a whole, the 2022 Special Olympic Texas Collegiate Challenge raised $3,089 and will now be able to sponsor 25 Special Olympic athletes for the entire year.

     

     

     

Written by: Schreiner University

