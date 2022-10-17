Scoreboard roundup — 10/16/22

National News

(HARRISONBURG, Va.) -- A 20-year-old man was arrested Sunday on suspicion of shooting eight people at an outdoor gathering near the campus of James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia, police said. The suspect was identified as Tyreaf Isaiah Fleming of Harrisonburg, according to a statement the Harrisonburg Police Department posted on Twitter Sunday afternoon, about 15 hours after the gunfire erupted at a gathering outside an off-campus apartment complex. Fleming […]