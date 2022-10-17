Scoreboard roundup — 10/16/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS
NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14
Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26
Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27
Minnesota 24, Miami 16
NY Giants 24, Baltimore 20
NY Jets 27, Green Bay 10
New England 38, Cleveland 15
Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18
LA Rams 24, Carolina 10
Seattle 19, Arizona 9
Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20
Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17
MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER
Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2 (Austin FC advances 3-1 on penalty kicks )
CF Montreal 2, Orlando City 0
