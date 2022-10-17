AD
Sports News

Scoreboard roundup — 10/16/22

todayOctober 17, 2022

Background
(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Sunday’s sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

NY Yankees 4, Cleveland 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Atlanta 28, San Francisco 14

Cincinnati 30, New Orleans 26

Indianapolis 34, Jacksonville 27

Minnesota 24, Miami 16

NY Giants 24, Baltimore 20

NY Jets 27, Green Bay 10

New England 38, Cleveland 15

Pittsburgh 20, Tampa Bay 18

LA Rams 24, Carolina 10

Seattle 19, Arizona 9

Buffalo 24, Kansas City 20

Philadelphia 26, Dallas 17

MAJOR LEAGUE SOCCER

Austin FC 2, Real Salt Lake 2 (Austin FC advances 3-1 on penalty kicks )

CF Montreal 2, Orlando City 0

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

0%