AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Buck Country Music News

Scotty McCreery + his wife might have a “Halloween baby,” but she’s not going to paint her belly like a pumpkin

todayOctober 17, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

It feels like just yesterday that Scotty McCreery and wife Gabi announced they were expecting a baby boy. And in a way, the dates really are flying off the calendar.

“November 4th was the original due date, and then we went in for a check-up and they’re like, ‘Oh, the baby’s measuring ahead of schedule. It’s looking like October 31,'” Scotty explains. “Like, ‘Oh man, that’s a Halloween baby.'”

He immediately started thinking about how they could take advantage of Gabi’s pregnancy to create a really special Halloween costume. “My first thought was, every now and then you’ll see pregnant ladies that will paint their belly like a basketball or a pumpkin or something,” he continues.

But the singer’s wife had one big objection to painting her stomach orange for Halloween. “Gabi was like, ‘Man, if I do that and I paint my belly like a pumpkin, I will go into labor that night and I’ll have to go to the hospital with an orange belly,'” he continues. “We laughed so hard about that.”

Of course, there’s no guarantee that baby boy McCreery will make his grand debut on his due date — but if he does decide to arrive on Halloween, he’ll always have an excuse to dress up and eat candy on his birthday.

“You never know,” Scotty adds. “But if it’s a Halloween baby, that would be pretty funny, for sure.”

When he does arrive, Scotty and Gabi’s little bundle of joy will be their first child.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

todd-rundgren-on-creating-his-“eclectic”-new-collaborative-album-‘space-force’
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Todd Rundgren on creating his “eclectic” new collaborative album ‘Space Force’

Todd Rundgren's long-delayed studio album Space Force, which features collaborations with a wide variety of artists, finally got its release Friday, October 14. The 12-track collection includes contributions from Cheap Trick's Rick Nielsen, Steve Vai, Thomas Dolby, Crowded House's Neil Finn, ex-King Crimson singer/guitarist Adrian Belew, Weezer's Rivers Cuomo, Sparks and The Roots. Space Force is a follow-up to Rundgren's similarly collaborative 2017 album, White Knight, and he tells ABC […]

todayOctober 17, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%