Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber spotted attending church together

todayOctober 27, 2022

Background
AD
Kevin Winter/AMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Justin Bieber appears to have a new church buddy and his name is Shawn Mendes.

Entertainment Tonight reports the duo was spotted attending service on Wednesday night, with Justin driving Shawn to the Beverly Hills Churchome in California. The two were dressed in casual attire for the service.

Before going to church together this week, they partied at Doja Cat‘s masquerade-themed birthday party last week. Their friendship isn’t out of the blue, either, as they teamed up for the 2020 hit song “Monster.”

Heading to church together comes a few months after both singers called off their respective world tours due to health reasons.

Justin was diagnosed in June with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzed half of his face. He called off his North American trek to take time heal. He hit the road again that August, but announced the following month he had to scrap his Justice World Tour altogether because of exhaustion and said he needed to prioritize his health.

Shawn similarly called off his Wonder Tour in July to prioritize his mental health. He vowed to spend the time he would have been on tour making new music.

He previously told the outlet about the cancellation, “I think I needed some time just to ground and spend some time with family and friends and gain some perspective of how beautiful it is what I get to do for a living.”

It appears that, in addition to seeking physical and mental wellness, Justin and Shawn are also working on their spiritual wellness.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

