Mike FM Music News

Sheryl Crow pays tribute to Elton John: “Your music is still alive!”

todayOctober 17, 2022

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for EJAF

Sheryl Crow shared a heartfelt tribute to Elton John after she took her two sons to see him in concert.

The singer, who is the mother of 12-year-old Levi and 15-year-old Wyatt, took to Twitter to talk about Sir Elton’s legacy.

“Two weeks ago, I took my two sons to see one of the greatest artists of all time… Sir Elton John.  It felt like one of the most important things I will ever do,” she wrote. “I am sure that fact was lost on them however on the way home, they mused at how many songs they knew.”

Sheryl continued, “I told my boys how when I was young and taking piano lessons that it was Elton John’s songs that got me through practice time (at least until my mom busted me that I wasn’t playing my lesson but instead was playing ‘Your Song’).”

Sheryl marked the lyrics “Thank god my music’s still alive” from Elton’s “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” and spoke about what it was like seeing the stadium — packed with people from all walks of life — sing along loudly to the 1975 hit.

“This is what I want the world to feel like all the time,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you, Elton, for inspiring me and a world of people with your music.”

Sheryl added her son Wyatt wants to learn to play Elton’s songs on the piano and closed with, “Yes, Elton, your music is still alive!”

Elton has yet to respond to the meaningful tribute. He is currently embarking on his final tour titled Farewell Yellow Brick Road. It’s set to conclude next summer.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

