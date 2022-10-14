AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

Entertainment News

‘Sister Act 3’ is on the way, Whoopi Goldberg reveals her dream cast

todayOctober 14, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Whoopi Goldberg and her ‘Sister Act’ co-star Kathy Najimi – ABC/Paula Lobo

Sister Act 3 is on the way.

Whoopi Goldberg, who starred in the original 1992 comedy film, dished the news while appearing on Thursday’s episode of Comedy Central’s Hell of a Week with Charlamagne Tha God.

“Yes, it is happening,” she shared. “You know, it takes everything a very long time, but we should get the script by the end of this month.”

The actor, comedian and television personality went on to reveal who she’d like to cast in the film, naming Keke Palmer, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj.

“I want everybody,” Whoopi said. “I want as many people who want to have some fun, because I really, desperately need to have some fun.”

The news comes almost four years after a third installment was confirmed to be in the works to air on Disney+.

Sister Act burst on to the scene in 1992 and became one of the most successful comedies of the ’90s. Its sequel, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, came a year later.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

ringo-starr-cancels-remainder-of-tour-after-testing-positive-for-covid-19-again
insert_link

Rev Rock Report

Ringo Starr cancels remainder of tour after testing positive for COVID-19 again

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Ringo Starr has canceled the remainder of his tour with his All Starr Band after testing positive for COVID-19 again.  Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, the rock star posted a selfie and wrote, "I’m sure you'll be as surprised as I was I tested positive again for Covid," before announcing, "The rest of the tour is off I send you peace and love Ringo." The news comes just days after […]

todayOctober 14, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%