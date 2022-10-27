AD
National News

Six guests, one employee hospitalized after train derails at Missouri amusement park

todayOctober 27, 2022

PBNJ Productions/Getty Images

(BRANSON, Mo.) — Seven people have been hospitalized after a train derailed at the Silver Dollar City amusement park in Branson, Missouri, Wednesday night.

Sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam Train derailed from the track, and six guests and one employee were transported to nearby medical facilities, the park said in a statement.

“At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders,” it added.

Stone County Emergency Management Director Tom Martin said three of the cars turned over, and the ride is closed.

“The state fire marshall has been contacted to investigate if any malfunctions happened on the ride,” Martin said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Written by: ABC News

