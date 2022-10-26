AD
play_arrow

keyboard_arrow_right

Listeners:

Top listeners:

skip_previous play_arrow skip_next
00:00 00:00
playlist_play chevron_left
volume_up
chevron_left
Go to album
  • cover play_arrow

    103.7 The Buck Texas Country's Number 1 Country

  • cover play_arrow

    94.3 Rev-FM The Rock of Texas | Where Texas Rocks

  • cover play_arrow

    99.1 Mike FM The Hill Country's Strongest Radio Station

  • play_arrow

    KERV 1230 AM

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 1 JAM Broadcasting Sports 1

  • cover play_arrow

    JAM Sports 2 JAM Broadcasting Sports 2

Business News

Some Pine-Sol products recalled over possible bacteria exposure

todayOctober 26, 2022

Background
share close
AD
Consumer Product Safety Commission

(NEW YORK) — The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission announced Clorox is issuing a recall Tuesday of roughly 37 million Pine-Sol products over a possible bacteria contamination.

The recall affects “Pine-Sol Scented Multi-Surface Cleaners in “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave,” and “Lemon Fresh” scents; “CloroxPro Pine-Sol All Purpose Cleaners” in “Lavender Clean,” “Sparkling Wave,” “Lemon Fresh” and “Orange Energy” scents; and “Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh” cleaners.

Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall, according to officials.

The recall affects 37 million products that were sold between January 2021 and September 2022, which may contain the bacteria Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to the CPSC.

“People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed to Pseudomonas aeruginosa face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment. The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin. People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria,” the agency said in a statement.

Customers can identify the affected products by looking for date codes that are printed on the bottles. Customers with products with date codes labeled “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249 should dispose of the product in its container with household trash and contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price, with receipt, or of the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, without receipt, according to the CPSC.

Affected customers can get more information by calling Pine-Sol toll-free at (855) 378-4982, by email at PineSolRecalls@inmar.com, or online at pinesolrecall.com and Pinesol.com by clicking on “Recall Information.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

AD

Written by: ABC News

Rate it

Previous post

nyc’s-covid-vaccine-mandate-for-municipal-workers-was-‘arbitrary-and-capricious,’-judge-says
insert_link

National News

NYC’s COVID vaccine mandate for municipal workers was ‘arbitrary and capricious,’ judge says

EMS-FORSTER-PRODUCTIONS/Getty Images (NEW YORK) -- New York City's COVID vaccination mandate for municipal workers was "arbitrary and capricious," and those who were fired over it should be reinstated, according to a judge's ruling made public on Tuesday. Judge Ralph Porzio in Staten Island cited President Joe Biden's recent declaration the pandemic was over and a decision by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul not to renew the state's COVID-19 emergency. The […]

todayOctober 25, 2022

Similar posts

AD
0%